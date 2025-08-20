Namibia: 'Ready to Confess' ...Mutilation Accused Gets Trial Dates

A resident of Farm Stinkwater in Dordabis, facing charges, among others, of violating a dead human body, is expected to tender his plea in October.

This follows Judge Philanda Christiaan's order to postpone the matter to 1-3 October for plea and trial proceedings.

Uirab (35) is facing charges of murder, rape, violating a dead human body, as well as defeating the course of justice or attempting to do so.

The State alleges that during the period of 11-12 December 2021 at Farm Stinkwater in Dordabis, Uirab unlawfully and intentionally killed Lydia Garises (23).

It is alleged that during that period, Uirab had also committed a sexual act with Garises by force and by physically and verbally threatening her.

Additionally, it is alleged that Uirab physically violated Garises' body by dissecting the genital pubic skin, making an incision to the abdomen with intestine evisceration, or by removing the uterus.

He further allegedly attempted to defeat the course of justice by washing Garises' blood from his clothes, discarding the clothes and returning to the crime scene to remove his hat.

Moreover, the State alleges that Uirab frustrated and/or interfered with police investigations into the disappearance or rape, or death of Garises and the violation of her body.

It is stated that his conduct may have been an attempt to conceal or destroy evidence, which indicated that he raped and killed the victim.

Additionally, it may have been an attempt to protect him from being prosecuted for the crime in connection with the rape or death and violation of the victim's body.

After his arrest in December 2021, Uirab expressed his intention to confess to the allegations, claiming he knew what he was doing.

"I can conduct my own defence. I am ready to make a confession about what I have done. I just want to get this case over with," he said.

He had made his first court appearance for the rape and murder charges in the Katutura Magistrate's Court, but was first heard and denied bail for an assault case for which he had been on the run for nearly nine years.

The State, represented by prosecutor Victoria Thompson at the time, had opposed bail based on the grounds that these were extremely serious charges.

Additionally, Uirab is likely to interfere with the investigation, which was not yet completed, as well as with witnesses.

The State is represented by Maggy Shiyagaya-Lotto, and Uirab by Thomas Andima of Thomas Andima & Co Inc.

The matter was postponed to 1-3 October 2025 for plea and trial.