Africa: Co-Hosts Uganda Draw 3-3 With South Africa, Algeria Qualify

Co-hosts Uganda fought back from 3-1 down to salvage a 3-3 draw with South Africa on Monday to qualify from Group C for their first ever African Nations Championship quarter-finals.

At the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, the 2023 losing finalists Algeria were held to a goalless draw by a 10-man Niger but the result was enough to take them to the last eight for the second successive tournament.

The stakes were high for Uganda, who needed to beat South Africa at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala to be certain of qualifying for the first time.

The Cranes, who had never beaten South Africa, dominated the first half and Jude Ssemugabi broke the deadlock just after the half hour with a powerful strike.

But South Africa fought back with two quick goals after resumption.

Veteran Amazulu defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele grabbed the equaliser in the 52nd minute with Thabiso Kutumela putting South Africa ahead six minutes later.

Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo appeared to wrap up the game when he put Bafana Bafana into a 3-1 lead in the 83rd minute but Uganda struck back in dramatic style with two late goals.

Skipper Allen Okello fired home from the penalty spot two minutes from time after Ivan Ahimbisibwe had been fouled in the box.

Uganda were then awarded another penalty deep in injury time after VAR picked up a handball. Rogers Torach blasted home to level the scores and send Uganda into the quarter-finals with South Africa tumbling out.

Uganda topped Group C with seven points while Algeria and South Africa tied on six, the Desert Foxes qualifying with a superior goal difference.

Uganda's qualification means all the three co-hosts - Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania - have progressed into the quarter-finals.