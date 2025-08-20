Uganda: Besigye and Lutale Vow Boycott After Judge Rejects Recusal Request

Opposition figure Rt Col Dr Kizza Besigye and co-accused Hajji Obeid Kamulegeya Lutale have vowed not to return to court unless a new judge is assigned to their case, following a High Court ruling on their application for recusal.

In a ruling delivered on Tuesday, Justice Emmanuel Baguma dismissed the application filed by Besigye and Lutale, citing lack of sufficient grounds to justify claims of bias.

"There is no evidence that warrants my recusal from the matter," Justice Baguma ruled.

"The allegations of bias are not supported by any substantive facts."

The judge went on to set a scheduling session for August 26, urging both parties to prepare for the main hearing.

Following the decision, the defence team led by Kampala Lord Mayor and counsel Erias Lukwago strongly criticised the ruling, announcing that the accused will boycott any proceedings presided over by Justice Baguma.

"We shall not return to that court if Justice Baguma remains on the case," Lukwago said.

"It is our firm stand that a fair trial cannot be guaranteed under his watch. Besigye and Lutale reaffirmed this to me yesterday, we need a new judge."

Besigye and Lutale had earlier accused Justice Baguma of potential bias and petitioned for his removal.

However, the judge ruled there was no legal merit in their claims.

As it stands, the judiciary has not indicated that a new judge will be assigned.

The case is scheduled to proceed before Justice Baguma unless the accused file an appeal or higher judicial authorities intervene.