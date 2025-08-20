Africa: We Believed We Could Do It - Coach Byekwaso On Cranes' Historic Qualification

19 August 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Samuel Muhimba

Uganda Cranes head coach Morley Byekwaso has credited belief as the driving force behind the team's historic qualification to the quarter-finals of the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The Cranes sealed their place in the last eight after a dramatic 3-3 draw with South Africa on Monday in Kampala.

Uganda looked in trouble after surrendering a 1-0 lead at half-time to trail 3-1. Ssemugabi had put the hosts ahead in the 34th minute, but South Africa hit back with goals from Ramahlwe Mphahlele (52'), Thabiso Katumela (58') and Ndalondlo (82').

The home side, however, showed great character to fight back.

Allan Okello converted a penalty in the 88th minute before Rogers Torach netted another from the spot deep in stoppage time to complete the comeback.

Speaking after the match, Byekwaso said the players never lost faith.

"Yes, we believed we could do it, and finally, we are here," he said. "When we lost our first game at the start of the tournament, it was hurtful, but we kept believing and pushing, and here we are. As I always say, there's always a reason for something. We have been leading the table, and here we are, past the group stage, waiting for our next opponent," Byekwaso said.

Byekwaso also praised his players' performances, pointing out tactical changes that paid off.

"We played Allan Okello in a different position than what he played in the first game against Algeria because we know he is more productive in that role. Football is football; sometimes it takes some time to pick up, but he is our playmaker. We believe in him, and he has done well," he explained.

He admitted, however, that local players still face challenges compared to opponents from stronger leagues.

"We believe our league is not as strong as the leagues of other teams we are playing against, so there are things that drain us, especially when we are under pressure. But the players have to know how to cope with situations when they are leading. We are working on it, and we believe we will get there with time," he said.

Uganda now joins co-hosts Kenya and Tanzania in the quarter-finals of CHAN 2024, staged under the joint Pamoja bid of the three East African nations.

