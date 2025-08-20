Uganda: Construction of Hoima Stadium Now 98 Percent Complete

The state minister for education in charge of sports Peter Ogwang has said he is impressed with the speed at which Ms Suuma, a company that was contracted to undertake the construction of Hoima stadium, is moving.

While the project whose construction started in July 2024 and scheduled to be complete by December, 31, 2025, the contractor is ahead of schedule and is expected to be handed over to government in October 2025.

The project progress currently stands at 89% while the main 20,000 seater stadium is at 98% as confirmed by Mulati Altun, the project manager during the site inspection by the minister.

Murat said the construction work is ahead of schedule with completion anticipated earlier than the initial 18-month timeframe.

He noted that the main stadium is now 98% complete, while the entire project is at 89%.

The company appreciated the ministry of energy that has also provided them with a special power line for the electricity towards the stadium.

"Like we have been telling the country, the project will be completed before the planned 18 months,"Murat said.

Minister Ogwang commended Suuma for working ahead of the schedule and employing Ugandans.

He applauded president Museveni and the First Lady for the infrastructure in the country especially in the sports fraternity.

"I'm very impressed that every design like agreed is being followed to the latter, and this is good news for Uganda. We hope to have more facilities so that we can promote sport," he said

The USD 129m-facility that will accommodate football, rugby , and athletics sits on a 34-acre-piece of land is designed to be a multi-purpose stadium with a 20,000 seater and a 2,000-seater indoor arena.