Uganda: Water Scarcity Hits Kabale Town

19 August 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Lukia Nantaba

Shortage of water has hit Kabale town, forcing residents to look for alternatives in drainage channels or far away sources.

For the past one week, the town's water supply has been disrupted, causing widespread inconvenience and hardship.

The crisis has affected hundreds of households, businesses, and institutions, forcing people to rely on alternative sources of water, including boreholes and streams.

Many residents who include Emmanuel Arinaitwe and Patricia Akunda have expressed frustration and concern over the situation, citing the essential need for clean water in their daily lives.

"We are struggling to access clean water, and it's affecting our daily activities," said some of the residents.

"We urge the authorities to resolve this crisis as soon as possible."

National Water and Sewerage Corporation manager for Kabale branch Patrick Otim acknowledged that there has been water crisis with in the district attributing to recent power outages which he said affected the pumping system of water at Lake Bunyonyi.

"The water crisis has been caused by power outages and also broken poles at Lake Bunyonyi but UEDCL is currently fixing the broken poles and we are hopeful that by the end of this week water supply will be stable."

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.