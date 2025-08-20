Uganda: Water Scarcity Hits Kabale Town

Shortage of water has hit Kabale town, forcing residents to look for alternatives in drainage channels or far away sources.

For the past one week, the town's water supply has been disrupted, causing widespread inconvenience and hardship.

The crisis has affected hundreds of households, businesses, and institutions, forcing people to rely on alternative sources of water, including boreholes and streams.

Many residents who include Emmanuel Arinaitwe and Patricia Akunda have expressed frustration and concern over the situation, citing the essential need for clean water in their daily lives.

"We are struggling to access clean water, and it's affecting our daily activities," said some of the residents.

"We urge the authorities to resolve this crisis as soon as possible."

National Water and Sewerage Corporation manager for Kabale branch Patrick Otim acknowledged that there has been water crisis with in the district attributing to recent power outages which he said affected the pumping system of water at Lake Bunyonyi.

"The water crisis has been caused by power outages and also broken poles at Lake Bunyonyi but UEDCL is currently fixing the broken poles and we are hopeful that by the end of this week water supply will be stable."