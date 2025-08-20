Namibia: Okahandja Residents Reject Election Promises

Okahandja residents have accused local authorities of making promises that remain unfulfilled, with some calling it a strategy to win votes during election years.

Sethy Gariseb, from the Okahandja Concerned Group, during a community meeting on Sunday said the community has on numerous occasions requested for updates on the N$165 that was contributed by the Oshetu area for improved service delivery.

"That is one of the reasons they lost confidence in whatever they plan or intend to do, especially knowing that it's election year where a lot of empty promises are made to retain positions," he said.

Gariseb demanded financial transparency.

"We want the bank statement of the money that was contributed, some gave N$200 and others N$165," he said.

He also called for the removal of committee leaders and town planners, alleging corruption in the survey process.

The meeting followed a peaceful demonstration and the submission of a petition on 31 July.

Activist Paulus Haindere has criticised the absence of municipal representatives at the meeting.

"We cannot have an administration that does not respect its citizens," he says.

Concerns raised by the community include lack of service delivery, unclear use of community funds, land demarcation disputes and dissatisfaction with the RedForce Debt Management company.

The residence also called for the cancellation of all debts owed by pensioners.

Otjozondjupa governor John //Khmuseb, who also attended the meeting, requested the community to list their complaints which he will take up with the local authority leaders.

Among the issues the community complained about is health and police presence in the community.

"Categorise all the complaints. Health issues should go to one, the issues with the police to another, so they cannot be mixed up and after 21 days we are taking further steps," he said.

He promised to hold the local authority leaders accountable for community issues.