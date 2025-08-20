Nigeria: Namibia On Nigerian Energy Company's Investment Radar

Nigerian energy company Heirs Energies is considering investing in Namibia's oil and gas industry.

The company focuses on oil and gas exploration, production, and value creation within the African energy landscape.

It is part of the Heirs Holdings Group, a pan-African investment company founded by Nigerian businessman Tony Elumelu.

At last week's 2025 Oil and Gas Conference in Windhoek, Heirs Energies chief executive Osayande Igiehon said the reason for the company's possible investment in Namibia is its pan-Africanism mandate.

"That pan-African DNA is in us, and now that we've proven who we are in Nigeria, we're ready to expand across Africa," he said.

Igiehon said the interest in Namibia is part of a deliberate strategy.

He said Heirs Energies has been travelling across the continent to deepen its understanding of various markets.

The goal, he said, is to bring experience, capital, and long-term thinking to African countries ready to scale their energy industries.

"Namibia features strongly in our future landscape.

What we are doing is building our knowledge of Africa, because we are going to be very focused on Namibia," Igiehon said.

Bringing Nigerian lessons to Namibia, Igiehon said over the past 25 years, Nigeria transitioned from a system dominated by foreign oil majors to one where local firms now produce 60% to 70% of the country's oil output.

"Our experience, our successes and our mistakes are now available for other African countries like Namibia to learn from."

Igiehon said Namibian entrepreneurs and policymakers need to be ambitious and purpose-driven in shaping the country's energy future.

"To close the energy access gap which affects over 600 million Africans, everyone must step up.

"The opportunity is across the entire value chain: upstream, midstream, and downstream.

Find your niche, build your capability, and stay focused," he said.

The third edition of the Namibia Oil and Gas Conference was hosted last week under the theme 'From Exploration to Action: Positioning Namibia as the Next Energy Frontier'.

This year's edition attracted 1 161 delegates and featured 73 exhibitors.

The conference opened with a youth empowerment programme through the Future Generations Masterclasses held in collaboration with the Namibia Energy Youth Forum.

This initiative was designed to support and inspire young professionals as they explore careers in Namibia's nascent oil and gas sector.

Over 60 young people participated in the masterclasses.

Next year's edition will be hosted from 14 August.