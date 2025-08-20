Namibia: SA Competition Commission Greenlights Pepkor's R1.9b Fashion Brands Acquisition

19 August 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Johannesburg Stock Exchange-listed retail giant Pepkor has received the greenlight from South Africa's Competition Commission (CompCom) to acquire five retail store brands - Legit, Style, Boardmans, Swagga, and Beaver Canoe - from the unlisted Durban-based group Retailability.

The CompCom confirmed the decision in a statement yesterday.

It follows Pepkor and Retailability announcing the approximately R1.9-billion cash deal in March, which would include around 462 stores (within the five brands) across South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia and Eswatini.

The CompCom said it "recommended that the Competition Tribunal approves the proposed transaction whereby Pepkor Trading intends to acquire the target businesses [the five brands]".

"The commission is of the view that the proposed transaction is unlikely to substantially lessen or prevent competition in any market," it noted.

However, its greenlight comes with conditions.

"To address public interest concerns, the acquiring firm [Pepkor Trading] will employ the target businesses' employees on terms and conditions that are no less favourable than the current employment terms and conditions," the CompCom said.

"In addition, the acquiring firm shall not retrench any employees of the target businesses because of the merger.

"Lastly, the merged entity has also undertaken to maintain or increase the proportion of local procurement from small to medium enterprises and providers that are owned by historically disadvantaged persons," it added.

When Pepkor and Retailability announced the deal earlier this year, the companies noted that the Edgars, Edgars Beauty, Red Square, Kelso and Keedo businesses "are not included in the proposed transaction and will continue to be operated by Retailability".

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.