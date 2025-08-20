Namibia: Why R&d Is the Lifeline of Business Survival

19 August 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

From horse-drawn wagons to supersonic jets - human progress is a relentless march powered by innovation.

Businesses have been at the forefront of this evolution, fuelled by competition, customer demands, and the pressure of optimising costs.

Yet this journey is faced with hidden chasms, such as sudden market shifts, disruptive technologies, and geopolitical tremors that can cripple even the most established players.

Today's age of uncertainty can shutter giants and start-ups, often catching them unprepared.

Large corporations often fall into the growth trap as they grow, becoming too bureaucratic and overlooking agility and entrepreneurship.

Obsessed with maximising profits from existing cash cows, they fail to notice the future opportunities right at their doorsteps.

Nokia's former chief executive once said: "We did nothing wrong, yet we failed."

This sentiment highlights a harsh reality in the contemporary business landscape.

The assertion by Morgan (2020) that no enterprise is ever more than a quarter away from illiquidity, has been validated by the Covid-19 pandemic, with some small and medium enterprises running out of cash in as little as two months.

In an era defined by volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity (Vuca), survival is not determined solely by past success or operational efficiency, but by the organisation's ability to anticipate, adapt, and innovate ahead of disruption.

For this reason, strategic research and development (R&D) hold significant value to businesses of any scale, as businesses that proactively identify emergent threats, uncover latent opportunities, and align strategies with evolving market dynamics gain a decisive edge.

Innovation leaders like Apple, Amazon and Dangote have leveraged deep market research, understood market demands and created the most sought-after products we now rely on.

Your organisation can similarly break through.

Achieving this requires more than a vision board - it calls for a bottom-up leadership paradigm, creating an environment in which employees take ownership of processes, contribute to strategic ideation, and drive executional excellence from within.

This democratisation of innovation not only accelerates problem solving, but also fosters an engaged workforce with a vested interest in organisational success.

The business graveyard is filled with those who ignored the innovation imperative, hence no business is too big or too small to embed research and development into the strategic heart of its operations.

Do not let your business be the next case study, future proof your growth today through business research.

  • Nelson Matheus is a market researcher, scholar and motivational speaker.

