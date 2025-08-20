Namibia: Vip Drivers Claim Ministers Misuse State Vehicles for Personal Errands

National police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi says there is no policy guiding very important person (VIP) drivers and bodyguards to perform tasks like dropping off and picking up ministers' children or running their personal errands.

This comes after several VIP government drivers have accused ministers of instructing them to run personal errands.

This includes ferrying their children to and from school and buying household supplies.

"Their job description is to drive, protect, and safeguard the principals. Any additional services rendered are at the minister's discretion or based on a mutual understanding," Shikwambi says.

She says the allocation of police officers as drivers and bodyguards to government principals is in line with the police's mandate and functions, as well as government regulations.

"The concern was not received at the inspector general's office by the alleged drivers, despite the continuous advice to address matters internally and procedurally as opposed to running to the media," she says.

Shikwambi says ministers' daily agendas are often hectic and subject to change.

They frequently need to address urgent matters on an ad-hoc basis, which can disrupt their schedules, including their personal time.

The police are not privy to the benefits or directives for ministers regarding driver/bodyguard usage beyond their primary roles, Shikwambi says.

"If there are any of the officers who feel specific ministers are misusing them, they are at liberty to discuss this internally with their immediate commanders so that the matter can be addressed accordingly," she says.

Minister of home affairs, immigration, safety and security Lucia Iipumbu earlier this year said the government has allocated N$379 million to protect VIPs this financial year.

"We are employed to provide transport and security for ministers as part of our official duties, not to be private chauffeurs for their children," one VIP driver recently told The Namibian.

According to some of the drivers, ministers frequently assign them tasks unrelated to state business.

"This happens during official working hours, using government vehicles and fuel. Sometimes we are pulled away from important official trips because the minister's child needs to be dropped off at a birthday party or picked up from school," the driver said.

The group claims this practice not only wastes state resources but also undermines their ability to fulfil their primary responsibilities.

"We've had cases where meetings or official engagements are delayed because the minister insists on their child being dropped off first.

"We know there are rules, but ministers act like they are above them. If we refuse, we are threatened with transfers or other punishment," the driver claimed.