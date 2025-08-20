Namibia: Indira Gandhi Clinic Shares Sold for N$20 Spark Fraud and Forgery Probe

The sale of Indira Gandhi Clinic shares for N$20 in 2012 is currently at the centre of a fraud and forgery investigation.

Epia Investment Holdings executive chairperson Tjeripo Hijarunguru claims 20 shares linked to the clinic were sold for a mere N$20 to Tuapandula Investments in 2012.

Hijarunguru said this in a sworn affidavit dated 6 August, following a criminal complaint laid by the clinic's board of trustees.

The case was opened at the Windhoek Police Station two months ago, naming Hijarunguru and former presidential aide John Nauta as suspects in the alleged fraudulent transfer of shares valued at over N$100 million.

Indira Gandhi Health Centre Trust Fund chairperson Ndeutala Angolo this month said the board had lodged a case of fraud, forgery, and uttering after discovering the transfer of the clinic's shares without board members' consent.

Hijarunguru said then health minister Kalumbi Shangula, who also served as a trustee, authorised the share transfer as per the Companies Act of 2004.

Asked whether he signed for the transfer of the clinic's shares, Shangula yesterday said he could not comment on the matter as he is no longer a member of the board of trustees.

"I am not involved in anything involving the Indira Gandhi Clinic. I am no longer a board member; you can ask the board members about that," he said.

Hijarunguru said the resolution to transfer the shares was signed by Angolo herself - the same person now claiming her signature was forged.

"It is perjury," he said, accusing Angolo of deliberately misrepresenting facts to law enforcement.

"It pains me to see people who yesterday held high office now turn into unethical and greedy scavengers overnight due to economic hardship," Hijarunguru said.

He said the Indira Gandhi Health Centre Trust Fund has no legal standing to demand records from Epia Investment or to initiate legal proceedings against it.

"The Indira Gandhi Health Centre Trust Fund has no legal right to bring a case against Epia or its principals before a court," Hijarunguru said, advising lead investigator warrant officer Aribes to dismiss and close the case due to what he described as a lack of merit and capacity.

However, Angolo maintains the board never approved the sale.

"We never signed any document to surrender those shares to anybody as they earlier claimed," he said. Nauta told The Namibian two weeks ago that the police investigation into the case opened by the board of trustees was about to be concluded, and those who signed the resolutions will testify.

"The truth will come out to shame you. Was I in the position to give shares rather than the late Mushimba, and when Mushimba [Aaron] allocated those shares to the Indira Gandhi Fund, how much did they pay for it, and where did it come from?" Nauta asked.

"And why did the Indira fund board (board of trustees) not demand its N$20 as per the value of its shares at that time, instead of just giving them back with its funny reason?"

The Indira Gandhi Clinic was one of four entities that owned a stake in Epia Investment Holdings, a black economic empowerment company established in 2001.

The clinic held a 20% shareholding in Epia, which in turn owned a stake in Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL).

However, the clinic's 20% shares in Epia were transferred to Tuapandula Investments in 2012, allegedly without paying for them.

Tuapandula is represented by Nauta, Hijarunguru, and the late businessman Aaron Mushimba.

Mushimba was Nujoma's brother-in-law.

Hijarunguru told The Namibian in June that Epia sold its shares back to NBL for N$905 million.

The businessman further said other beneficiaries of the sales were traditional chiefs.