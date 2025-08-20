Namibia: AR to Deregister As an Association

The Affirmative Repositioning (AR) says it will deregister as an association when its local authority term ends in November.

This was confirmed by AR head of legal Maitjiuavi Kavetu who spoke to The Namibian over the weekend.

AR was granted certification by the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) as an association in September 2020 to participate in local authority elections.

"The only reason why we couldn't deregister June 16 (organisation) and kept it as it is, is because we still have councillors at City of Windhoek and that's why we had to make a name change as a political party to accommodate the 2024 November elections.

"We will deregister it after the 26 November elections," Kavetu said.

Kavetu was responding to questions by the publication as to what will happen to June 16, following its application to register as an organisation with ECN.

It was applied for on 12 June 2020 and acknowledged by the ECN in a letter dated 17 June 2020.

On 26 June 2023, it submitted applications to become a political party to the ECN.

Last year, it received political party status to take part in presidential, regional and local authority elections.

According to Section 148 of the Electoral Act 5 of 2014, associations and organisations can register to put forward candidates for local elections if at least 250 members are registered voters for that local authority and support their participation in the election.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia NGO By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The movement at the time focused on land reform, youth empowerment and social reform.

Kavetu further explained that had it deregistered as an organisation it would then mean that its councillors would have to vacate their positions, while further explaining that this would have not only affected the movement but the trust of the people would have been thrown away as well.

Hence, deregistration, he says, will happen after the 26 November elections.

This is to allow councillors to complete their term uninterrupted and pave the way for incoming councillors.

ECN spokesperson De Wet Siluka says the law does not allow an organisation to be registered with the commission as both an organisation and a political party.

"That's why AR will have to deregister all its previous associations, since it is now a political party," he says.