South Africa: Scores of South Africans Retrenched By NGO Processing Trump's Afrikaner 'Refugees'

White South Africans granted refugee status in the U.S. by the Donald Trump administration arrive at Washington Dulles airport in Virginia on May 12, 2025.

The organisation that aims to bring Kenyan workers to South Africa to process Afrikaner 'refugees' bound for the US laid off more than 100 South Africans last year.

Church World Service (CWS), the organisation tasked by the US State Department with processing Afrikaner "refugees" for resettlement in the USA, retrenched about 100 workers in Pretoria in June last year.

CWS is now applying for "volunteer" visas from the Department of Home Affairs for about 30 Kenyan workers to come to South Africa to work on the Afrikaner resettlement project -- raising the question of why it is not attempting instead to re-employ the locals it made redundant last year.

Daily Maverick understands that the staffers, most of whom were South Africans, were retrenched when CWS closed its Resettlement Support Centre sub-office in Pretoria at the end of June 2024.

CWS did not respond to Daily Maverick's repeated requests for comment.

Office was in place from 2015 to 2024

"A new office in Pretoria, South Africa, enhances refugee support and programs to cover eight countries," stated the CWS annual report in 2015.

"Working with the U.S. Department of State, we continue to increase the number of refugee cases...