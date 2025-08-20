South Africa: NPA Eyes Prosecution of Mahlangu and Manamela for Only Two Life Esidimeni Deaths

19 August 2025
By Tamsin Metelerkamp

Almost 10 years ago, at least 144 mental healthcare patients died in the Life Esidimeni tragedy. Now the NPA is considering the prosecution of two top officials for just two of the deaths, a decision that has angered the families of the victims.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has received a legal opinion recommending the prosecution of former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu and former director of mental health in Gauteng, Dr Makgabo Manamela, for the deaths of two mental healthcare users in the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

The families of those who suffered and lost their lives during the saga released a statement saying that the Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, Marika Jansen van Vuuren, met with them on Monday, 18 August to inform them of the development.

They said the recommendation that only two of the deaths warranted prosecution was "unjust and a betrayal of the 144 lost lives".

The NPA told the families that a team of prosecutors had been formed to assess the legal opinion and the evidence presented during the Life Esidimeni inquest to make a final decision on prosecution.

The legal opinion issued to the NPA has been described as a significant step forward by...

