South Africa: Another Nelson Mandela Bay Prosecutor Targeted in Brazen Shooting

Shots were fired at a prosecutor and his family outside their home in Tiryville, Kariega, in a brazen attack reminiscent of the killing of Tracy Brown last month.

Shots were fired at a prosecutor and his family outside their home in Tiryville, Kariega, in a brazen attack reminiscent of the killing of Tracy Brown last month.

High-ranking police and government officials have voiced their distress after shots were fired at a prosecutor and his family in Nelson Mandela Bay in the early hours of Monday morning.

While the prosecutor and his family escaped the harrowing event unscathed, the incident bore an alarming similarity to the shooting that claimed the life of Gqeberha prosecutor Tracy Brown last month.

According to a police report, the prosecutor and his family arrived at their home in Tiryville, Kariega, at about 1.15am on Monday. While they were in the prosecutor's car outside the gate of their property, they were approached by four people.

One of them pulled out a firearm and fired multiple shots at the car, and the group fled on foot.

The police said the motive for the attack was yet to be determined and formed part of "a critical line of investigation".

Detectives at the Kamesh police station are investigating a case of attempted murder.

The identities of the prosecutor and his family are being withheld for their safety.

On...