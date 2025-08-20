Somalia: US Diplomat Warns Against Recognition of Somaliland, Cites Risks to Regional Stability

Mogadishu — Larry André, former US ambassador to Somalia, has urged the Trump adminstration to exercise caution before recognizing Somaliland's independence, warning that any unilateral move could threaten stability in the Horn of Africa and undermine Somalia's unity.

In a detailed article, André described the Horn of Africa as "highly volatile," with ongoing conflicts and political tensions both within countries and among neighboring states. He stressed the need for careful deliberation before making decisions regarding Somaliland's status.

The experienced diplomat called on Washington to avoid acting alone and instead consult closely with regional powers including Ethiopia, Kenya, Djibouti, Uganda, and the African Union.

"Unilateral decisions made without thorough consideration risk damaging regional cooperation and US interests in the Horn of Africa," André wrote.

He outlined three options for US policy: maintaining the current status quo, opening a diplomatic office in Hargeisa while keeping the embassy in Mogadishu operational, or officially recognizing Somaliland's independence.

André expressed a clear preference for the second option, advocating for a liaison office in Hargeisa to facilitate engagement with both Somaliland and Somalia's federal government, while promoting renewed reconciliation efforts.

He warned that formal recognition of Somaliland without broad consensus could alienate Somalis who support national unity and exacerbate existing clan divisions.

Regarding Somaliland's governance, André acknowledged that Hargeisa has achieved relatively strong security and administrative progress, but emphasized that this does not justify immediate recognition without a comprehensive political solution.

He also noted Puntland's comparable development while remaining part of Somalia's federal system.

Finally, André -- a former UN envoy to Somalia -- stated that the future of Somalia and the Horn of Africa depends on two main challenges: successful reconciliation over Somaliland's status and liberating territories still under Al-Shabaab control.