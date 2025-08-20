Somalia: Officials From Hirshabelle Visit Central Somalia Frontline in Fight Against Militants

Haaji Ali, Somalia — Senior officials from the Hirshabelle regional administration have arrived in the Haaji Ali area of the Middle Shabelle region to oversee and support local forces battling Al-Shabaab militants, local sources said Tuesday.

The delegation was led by Hirshabelle MP Geeddi Oomane, alongside Police Commander General Xasan Dhicisow and Middle Shabelle Deputy Governor Muuse Shitaawe.

The visit is part of Hirshabelle government efforts to bolster local security forces engaged in operations to liberate areas from militant groups in the region.

The local pro-government forces based in the Cadale district and surrounding areas, who play a key role in the ongoing military campaign against militants, were encouraged to intensify their efforts.

Officials pledged continued backing from both the Hirshabelle administration and the federal government in the campaign aimed at rooting out militants in the Middle Shabelle region, south of Somalia.