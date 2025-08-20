Rwanda: Private Schools Lead in 2024/2025 National Exams

Private schools produced the majority of top performers in the 2024/2025 national examinations, according to results released by the National Examination and School Inspection Authority (NESA) on Tuesday, August 19.

This year, the overall pass rate stood at 75.64% for Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) and 64.35% for Ordinary Level (O' Level). Out of 219,926 PLE candidates, 166,334 passed. Girls slightly outperformed boys, accounting for 53.2% of those who passed, compared to 46.8% for boys.

Education Minister Joseph Nsengimana said private schools dominated the list of high achievers, but private schools are also improving.

"When comparing the performance of private and public schools, more top performers came from private schools," he said. "However, public school performance is also improving, and the government is introducing a remedial program starting with the new academic year to help raise the quality of education."

Several private schools were recognised for their strong performance at both primary and secondary levels. Among them were Hope Haven and Ecole Internationale la Racine in Bugesera District. Hope Haven offers classes up to Senior 5, while La Racine provides education from pre-primary through secondary.

Wisdom School in Musanze, offering pre-primary to secondary, also stood out, alongside EFOTEC, Ecole Secondaire Kanombe, which transitioned from a technical focus to a science-based secondary curriculum.

Wisdom School produced the top PLE performer, Leon Victoire Arakaza, who scored 99.4%. The top O' Level performer was Izere Enock Tresor from EFOTEC, with 98.7%. Both students were awarded a computer, certificate, and school supplies in recognition of their achievement.

One of the best O' Level performers, Flora Elyse Ineza from Hope Haven Christian Secondary School and the only female among the top, said it shows that girls are capable and can achieve what boys can if they put in the effort.

"My goal is to keep studying hard, avoid distractions, and continue using the strategies I relied on before, especially prayer and commitment."

Victor Mukunzi, head teacher at Ecole Internationale la Racine, credited student competition as a key factor in his school's success.

"The performance was very high because of the competition we created among the candidates. They worked hard and in groups, and that helped them achieve great results," said Mukunzi.