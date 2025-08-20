Ethiopian Embassy in Kenya Issues Apology Over Inaccurate Statement On Somali Region's Controversial Restructuring

Addis Abeba — The Ethiopian Embassy in Nairobi has issued an apology and clarification after publishing, and later deleting, a statement on its official page regarding the establishment of a new administrative structure in the Somali Regional State. The post sparked online controversy among netizens.

In its initial message, the embassy said a welcoming ceremony was held in Nairobi to mark the creation of the Gurra-Dhaamole Zone and Hagar Moqor District. The event was reportedly attended by Ethiopia's Ambassador to Kenya, Demeke Atnafu, alongside Somali regional diaspora representatives and Kenyan officials. Ambassador Demeke was quoted as describing the restructuring as a symbol of empowerment and inclusive governance, linking it to ongoing political reforms under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

However, in a subsequent correction, the embassy acknowledged that its message contained "inaccuracies," noting that while the Somali Regional State has designated a new zone for the Gurra community, an official name has not yet been assigned. It also clarified that Gurra is located in the Somali region, while Dhaamole belongs to Oromia.

"The Embassy regrets this inaccuracy and sincerely apologizes for the miscommunication," the clarification read.

Background

In July, the Somali Regional Council approved the creation of 14 new woredas, four zonal administrations, and 25 municipal leadership offices. Mohammed Adam, Head of the Somali Region's Communication Bureau, told Addis Standard the changes are "strictly internal" and "do not involve any redrawing of administrative boundaries."

The decision has, however, triggered strong reactions from political parties within and beyond the region. The Afar People's Party (APP), operating in the neighboring Afar region, condemned the move as a breach of Afar's territorial integrity and a threat to fragile peace between the two regions.

The Oromo Liberation Front (OLF), a political party in Oromia, denounced the restructuring as "a blatant attempt to claim Oromo land," describing it as "a declaration of war" and "an unlawful occupation." The party also criticized the Oromia regional government's silence, accusing it of complicity, and warned the federal government against "pitting two regional states against each other" for political gain.

Similarly, the Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF), a Somali regional political party, accused the Somali regional government of fueling a crisis by "pushing a motion to redraw regional boundaries--creating new zones and districts not based on local needs, but on political calculations aimed at gerrymandering and disempowering entire Somali communities."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The armed Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), though not directly responding to the Council's decision, also issued a statement linking the move to what it called an attempt by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to divert attention from "the growing political and organizational crystallization of the Oromo struggle." The group described the situation in Moyale as the latest iteration of "reactionary inter-communal destabilization" in the Oromo-Somali borderlands.

Protests

The restructuring decision has also triggered grassroots protests in both Oromia and Somali regions. In Oromia's Borana and East Borana zones, including Yabello, Nagelle Borana, and Dillo, demonstrators accused the Somali regional government of "territorial expansion" under the guise of administrative reforms.

Protests were also reported in Somali region towns including Shilaabo, Dhooba-Weyn, Gabagabo, Hargelle, and several localities in Afder Zone. Traditional elders who spoke during the demonstrations "called for an immediate reversal of this decision by the regional government," a source told Addis Standard.