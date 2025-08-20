Ethiopia: Salsay Weyane Tigray Withdraws From Interim Advisory Council Over Mandate Failures

Mekelle--Salsay Weyane Tigray (SaWeT), a regional opposition party, has withdrawn from the Interim Advisory Council of Tigray, accusing the body of failing to uphold its mandate and questioning its legitimacy.

In a statement issued on Monday following a two-day leadership meeting, SaWeT said political engagement in Tigray has increasingly relied on coercion, undermining dialogue and democratic competition. The party also cited rising killings, kidnappings, theft, and other unlawful acts as factors behind its decision.

Explaining the withdrawal, Birhane Atsbeha, SaWeT's communication head, told Addis Standard that the party joined the council only after clarifying its mandate, duties, and duration. "But after Lt. Gen. Tadesse Woreda came to power, the council abandoned its responsibilities, and its institutional existence was put in jeopardy. We found it effectively closed to political struggle," he said.

SaWeT initially refused to join the council, saying it served the interim administration's interests rather than the region's. The party reversed its stance after regulatory changes expanded the council's decision-making powers, including approving interim plans and budgets, reviewing the administration's work quarterly, issuing binding regulations, and establishing standing committees.

Subsequently, SaWeT announced its decision to join the council on 24 February 2025, pledging to use the platform to address Tigray's challenges through institutionalized engagement.

In its latest statement, however, the party said the council is "no longer active" and has contributed nothing to political struggle.

"We left because the council's powers have been violated, and it can no longer oversee interim plans or review the administration's work. Remaining in the council yields no results and contributes nothing to our political struggle," Birhane said.

In February, the Tigray interim administration, under the leadership of then President Getachewu Reda, announced the establishment of an advisory council tasked with providing guidance and oversight.

According to the administration, the council was to include representatives from "the administration, civil society organizations, political parties operating in the region, the Tigray diaspora, local experts, and security bodies."

However, it was reported that some groups, including security bodies and members of the diaspora, were not included in the council's formation.

After an amendment, the council expanded its membership from 105 to 152 representatives and set up permanent standing committees, including one tasked with monitoring the implementation of the Pretoria Agreement. It also holds the Supreme Court, auditor, media agency, and Endowment Fund for the Rehabilitation of Tigray (EFFORT) accountable.