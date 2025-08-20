Nigeria: NAHCON Reaffirms Commitment to Accountability Amidst Probe Speculations

NAHCON further emphasised that it maintains a cooperative relationship with relevant government institutions, including anti-corruption agencies, and will not shield any staff or person found culpable of misconduct.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, accountability, and due process following recent media reports alleging irregularities in its operations.

Reports circulating in a section of the media alleged that the commission was under scrutiny for mismanaging funds related to the 2025 Hajj.

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify the allegation.

However, in a statement signed by its Assistant Director, Information and Publication, Fatima Usara, the Commission dismissed what it called unverified allegations making the rounds, stressing that it remains dedicated to its statutory mandate of serving Nigerian pilgrims with honesty and efficiency.

NAHCON further emphasised that it maintains a cooperative relationship with relevant government institutions, including anti-corruption agencies, and will not shield any staff or person found culpable of misconduct.

"The Commission wishes to reaffirm that, as a responsible organisation, NAHCON maintains an open and ongoing relationship with all relevant government agencies, including anti-corruption and regulatory bodies. This cooperation is a standing principle of the Commission's operations and its belief in due process and the rule of law. The Commission would not shield any staff or process found wanting," the statement said.

NAHCON Reaffirms Commitment to Due Process and Accountability

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) is aware of certain media publications making various comments regarding the Commission, its operations and unverified allegations.

As a public institution established by law, NAHCON remains dedicated to its functions with the highest sense of responsibility, honesty, accountability, and a zeal to deliver efficient services. This is in line with its mandate to serve Nigerian pilgrims and the nation well.

The Commission wishes to reaffirm that, as a responsible organisation, NAHCON maintains an open and ongoing relationship with all relevant government agencies, including anti-corruption and regulatory bodies. This cooperation is a standing principle of the Commission's operations and its belief in due process and the rule of law. The Commission would not shield any staff or process found wanting.

However, the Commission respectfully urges the public and especially the media to exercise restraint on speculations and allow the appropriate authorities to conclude their work by established procedures without subjecting perhaps innocent persons to indignity through media trials. We are confident that whatever the truth is, it will emerge through the appropriate channels.

The Commission remains focused on post-Hajj evaluations, addressing operational challenges, and strengthening measures to ensure even better service delivery in future Hajj operations.

Fatima Sanda Usara,

Assistant Director, Information and Publication,

For Chairman/CEO,

NAHCON