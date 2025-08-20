South Africa: Dj Sumbody Murder Accused Kt Molefe Denied Bail As State Joins the Dots

Katiso 'KT' Molefe was denied bail in the Alexandra Magistrates' Court on Wednesday after he failed to show the 'exceptional circumstances' required for release. Molefe is charged in connection with the murders of Oupa 'DJ Sumbody' Sefoka and his bodyguards and will remain in custody, with a provisional indictment set for 18 September.

The Alexandra Magistrates' Court denied the bail applications of Katiso "KT" Molefe and his three fellow accused in the Oupa "DJ Sumbody" Sefoka murder case on Wednesday, 20 August, after finding strengthened links among the four accused, a pattern of telecoms activity around key moments in the murder, as well as unexplained cash deposits.

As magistrate Renier Boshoff put it: "There is also the statutory framework requiring that the accused must, on the balance of probabilities, show the existence of exceptional circumstances."

A few minutes later he delivered the outcome: "His application for bail is accordingly refused."

Molefe appeared calm and did not noticeably react to the denial of his liberty.

The State's case

The matter before the court concerns the November 2022 Woodmead killing of Sefoka and his bodyguards, Sibusiso Mokoena and Sandile Myeza. Prosecutors allege Molefe acted as the organiser of a contract-killing scheme. He...