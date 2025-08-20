South Africa: NSFAS' R2.5m-a-Month Luxury Offices Hit By Ceiling Collapse, Flooding

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme is forking out more than R2.5m a month for its swanky Cape Town headquarters, but the building's ceiling has collapsed, floors have been flooded and staff say unsafe conditions persist. Unions are now demanding proof that the space is safe before returning.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is spending more than R2.5-million a month on rent for its five floors in the glossy Halyard building on Cape Town's Foreshore. Yet staff were left stunned last week when a burst pipe caused the ceiling to collapse, flooding carpets and almost destroying computers.

The incident occurred on the 17th floor in the early hours of Wednesday, 13 August 2025. Workers were not in the office at the time, and sources who work there say the damage could have caused panic and injury had they been present.

"The roof (ceiling) collapsed in the early hours of Wednesday morning; no one was at the office. The roof fell on PCs (computers); the pieces of the roof were on desks, and there was water. Before this, the workers were smelling diesel, but the health and safety officer downplayed this and said this came from the harbour and...