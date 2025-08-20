Namibia: Dam Levels Decline to 84. 2 Percent

20 August 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Namibia Water Corporation (NamWater) has revealed that national water storage stood at 1 310 million cubic metres on Monday, representing 84.2% of full capacity.

The announcement was made in NamWater's latest dam bulletin, released on Tuesday.

"NamWater hereby informs the public and stakeholders of its latest dam bulletin, highlighting national surface water reservoir levels. As of 18 August, the total national dam storage stands at 1 310 million cubic metres (Mm³), representing 84.2% of full capacity. This reflects a weekly decline of 4.3 Mm³ when compared to the 84.4% recorded on 11 August," the statement reads.

The bulletin further notes that most central and southern dams continue to show slight decreases as seasonal inflows taper off, with transfers between the Swakoppoort, Von Bach, and Omatako dams also influencing volumes in the central system.

However, NamWater states that despite these declines, key storage dams such as Neckartal, at 97.8%, and Naute, at 93.2%, remain at high levels, securing water supply in the medium term.

"NamWater urges all stakeholders, including the public, municipalities, and industries, to maintain efficient and responsible water usage. While key dams remain in a strong position following good rains, strategic water management remains essential to ensure long-term supply security," it says.

It further notes that gradual declines are expected as seasonal inflows taper off, particularly in drought-sensitive areas.

