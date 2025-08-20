Somalia - Heavy Security Deployment in Dhusamareeb As President Hassan Arrives for Key Mission

Dhusamareeb - Reports from the Galmudug capital indicate that police and Darwish forces in the state have been placed on full alert, with large numbers of troops and senior commanders deployed across Dhusamareeb, where President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud spent the night.

For the second night in a row, security forces carried out intensive operations in the city aimed at safeguarding the president and federal officials currently in the area. Police commanders from Balanballe and Heraale districts were also brought in to reinforce existing units in the city, with the goal of preventing any potential security threats.

Commanders leading the operations toured the city and held meetings with local residents and business owners, urging them to cooperate with authorities in maintaining stability, given the presence of high-profile federal guests in Dhusamareeb.

These operations followed an earlier sweep that resulted in the arrest of several individuals accused of planning destabilizing activities. Security officials described those detained as a "serious threat," adding that investigations are ongoing.

The heightened security comes as President Hassan continues his official visit to Dhusamareeb. According to Villa Somalia, the trip is focused on accelerating military operations against Al-Shabaab, advancing preparations for upcoming elections, and inspecting ongoing development projects in the region.

During his stay, the president is expected to inaugurate newly completed facilities, including the Galmudug parliament building, as well as review infrastructure projects such as road construction and the expansion of Dhusamareeb airport.

Military sources say the president is seeking to revive collaboration between security forces and local communities in the fight against Al-Shabaab. He is expected to meet with residents of Galmudug to discuss their role in supporting the government's campaign to liberate remaining areas under the group's control.