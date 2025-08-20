Kenya: Fake Graphic Falsely Claims Kenya's Former Chief Justice Maraga Condemned Ex-Deputy President Gachagua's 'Reckless' Remarks in the US

Fake graphic falsely claims Kenya's former chief justice Maraga condemned ex-deputy president Gachagua's 'reckless' remarks in the US

IN SHORT: A graphic going viral on social media appears to quote former chief justice David Maraga condemning former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua for making "reckless" remarks in the US. However, the graphic and its quote have been fabricated.

A graphic attributing a quote to Kenya's former chief justice David Maraga is gaining attention on social media. In it, Maraga seemingly condemns former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua for making "reckless" claims during his visit to the United States.

"Kenya's reputation abroad is not a plaything for politicians. When you travel overseas and try to undermine your own country in foreign forums, you do harm that lasts long after you've left the podium. Rigathi is being reckless at the country's expense," the quote reads.

The graphic features the logo, SMS number and web address of the Standard - the online platform of a Kenyan newspaper with national reach - giving the impression that the outlet published it.

Maraga served as Kenya's chief justice from October 2016 to January 2021. He has announced his intention to run for president in the country's 2027 general election.

Gachagua travelled to the US on 9 July 2025, where he said he would engage Kenyans in the diaspora and the international community about the state of the nation.

The graphic appears to target Gachagua's remarks while in the US. In one of his engagements, Gachagua claimed that Kenyan president William Ruto has links to Sudan's paramilitary group, Rapid Support Forces. The power struggle between the group and the Sudanese Armed Forces started in April 2023.

He also claimed that Ruto was working with al-Shabaab, a militant group in Somalia, adding that he even met three of its leaders to discuss "business". This allegation has sparked fury among government officials, who say he should record a statement with the police to substantiate his claims once he arrives in Kenya.

Gachagua served as Kenya's deputy president from 2022 until his impeachment in October 2024, following a fallout with Ruto. The president and other pro-government politicians accused him of dividing Kenyans along ethnic lines.

Since his impeachment, Gachagua has strongly criticised Ruto's administration and mobilised opposition against him, working alongside key opposition figures in a bid to unseat him in 2027.

But is the graphic authentic? We checked.

Fabricated graphic

The graphic features the Standard's logo, but when compared to a genuine one, it does not conform to the outlet's usual house style.

For instance, the font in the circulating graphic differs from that of a genuine one. It also has the date written as "13th/08/2025", while authentic graphics usually have it as "13/08/2025".

The Standard usually posts its graphics on its verified social media accounts, including Facebook and X. We searched these accounts for the circulating graphic but couldn't find it.

On 13 August 2025, Maraga posted the graphic on his verified X account, with the word "fake" printed on it.

"Let's fight misinformation. If it is not on http://davidmaraga.com then it has not been said," he captioned it.

The graphic is fake and should be disregarded.