Africa: Okello, Lamlioui and Kutumela in Tight Golden Boot Race As CHAN 2024 Quarter-Finals Loom

With the group stage of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) PAMOJA 2024 concluded, the battle for the tournament's Golden Boot is heating up as the competition heads into the quarter-final phase in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

At the top of the scoring charts are South Africa's Thabiso Kutumela, Uganda's Allan Okello, and Morocco's Oussama Lamlioui - each with three goals to their name.

Their form has not only propelled their teams forward but also lit up the group stage with moments of clinical finishing.

Kutumela carries South Africa's attack

Kutumela has been central to South Africa's forward play, scoring three crucial goals.

His sharp movement and composure in front of goal kept Bafana Bafana in contention until the very last group match.

Despite South Africa's exit, his tally ensures his name remains among the standout performers of the tournament.

Okello inspires Uganda's historic run

For Uganda, Allan Okello has been the heartbeat of their attacking play.

His three goals, including decisive finishes in Kampala, helped the Cranes top Group C for the first time in their CHAN history.

With Uganda now set for a huge quarter-final clash against Senegal, Okello's form could yet prove decisive in carrying the co-hosts deeper into the competition.

Lamlioui makes Morocco tick

Morocco's Oussama Lamlioui has equally impressed, finding the net three times during the group stage.

His goals have underpinned Morocco's progress to the quarter-finals, as the Atlas Lions seek a third CHAN crown.

With a heavyweight clash against hosts Tanzania next, Lamlioui will be key to Morocco's ambitions.

The chasing pack

Just behind the leading trio are several players on two goals each, including Madagascar's Lalaina Rafanomezantsoa, Morocco's Mohamed Hrimat, Kenya's Ryan Ogam and Austin Odhiambo, as well as Tanzania's Clement Mzize.

Their contributions underline the depth of attacking talent across the tournament.

With the knockout rounds set to deliver even more drama, the Golden Boot race remains wide open.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As stadiums in Nairobi, Dar es Salaam, Zanzibar, and Kampala prepare for the quarter-final matches, the forwards in form will have another chance to etch their names into CHAN history.

Current Top Scorers - TotalEnergies CHAN 2024 (Quarter-Finals stage)

3 goals:

Thabiso Kutumela (South Africa - eliminated)

Allan Okello (Uganda)

Oussama Lamlioui (Morocco)

2 goals:

Lalaina Rafanomezantsoa (Madagascar)

Mohamed Hrimat (Morocco)

Jephte Kitambala (DR Congo - eliminated)

Soufiane Bayazid (Algeria)

Kaporal (Angola - eliminated)

Clement Mzize (Tanzania)

Austine Odhiambo (Kenya)

Ryan Ogam (Kenya)

Omer Ahmed Abdelraziq (Sudan)

1 goal:

(A full list includes 50+ names across Algeria, Uganda, Guinea, Zambia, Tanzania, Sudan, South Africa, Mauritania, Senegal, Morocco, DR Congo, Angola, Burkina Faso, Central Africa, Nigeria, etc.These players remain in contention should they extend their tally in the coming rounds.)