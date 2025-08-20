Senegal/South Sudan: Senegal Coach Diallo Upbeat As Champions Brace for Tougher CHAN Battles

For Senegal coach Abdoulaye Diallo, the group stage of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 was less about fireworks and more about pragmatism.

His reigning champions progressed to the quarter-finals unbeaten after a tense 0-0 draw with Sudan in Zanzibar, sealing second place in Group D.

"There were nine points available, we took five; if I want to rate the team, I'll give the team a pass,"

Diallo reflected after the match. It was an assessment that spoke of satisfaction, tempered with recognition that his side had yet to hit full stride.

Controlling the game, even without goals

Diallo was quick to highlight the tactical execution of his youthful squad.

"I'd like to appreciate my players who had a good game tactically and physically. In the first half, we recorded 64 percent of ball possession and our adversaries had just a shot on target."

The balance of play reflected Senegal's defensive solidity -- a hallmark of their campaign so far.

With just one goal conceded in three group games, the champions boast the tournament's joint-best defensive record.

For Diallo, this was no accident. "We have been together for long. We insist a lot on the defensive end because we know that a good team starts from defence."

Coping with setbacks and suspensions

The stalemate with Sudan was not without its frustrations.

Defender Yaya Ly received his marching orders in stoppage time, a loss that will force Diallo to reshuffle ahead of the quarter-finals.

Still, the coach remained upbeat. "Yaya is important for our team. He has a huge role offensively and defensively. However, there are players on the bench whom we can trust to do the job."

Such adaptability could prove decisive as Senegal prepare for an intense showdown with Uganda, the Group C winners who will enjoy massive home support at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala.

Praise for Zanzibar and its fans

Away from tactics and numbers, Diallo also made a point of acknowledging the warmth his side received during their stay in Zanzibar.

"I'd like to thank the population of Zanzibar. I saw people who like the sport," he said, underlining the significance of CHAN being co-hosted by three countries for the first time in CAF history.

With Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda all still in the competition, the "Pamoja" spirit of togetherness has become a defining feature of this edition.

For Diallo, Senegal's passage through Zanzibar was not just about football, but about shared passion and mutual respect.

The road ahead in Kampala

As the knockout phase looms, Diallo knows the margin for error has vanished.

"The group stage is behind us. The next match against Uganda will be different -- we must be ready," he hinted.

Senegal's blend of discipline, tournament experience, and defensive stability keeps them firmly in the conversation as contenders to defend their crown.

For Diallo, the "pass" grade in the group stage may just be the foundation for something far greater in the knockout rounds.