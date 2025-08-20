Sudan's Kwesi Appiah - From Late Start to Rising Contenders At CHAN 2024

Tournament football is often defined by momentum, and for Sudan coach Kwesi Appiah, his side is finding theirs at precisely the right moment.

The Falcons of Jediane topped Group D of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024, edging holders Senegal on goal difference after a tense 0-0 draw in Zanzibar on Tuesday night.

Remarkably, Sudan had assembled just four days before the competition began, yet Appiah's men have progressed unbeaten through the group stage.

"We started the competition slowly but progressed to beat Nigeria and grind out a result against Senegal," the Ghanaian tactician explained.

"The more we advance, the better we get."

Their opening-day slip -- a 1-1 draw with Congo after conceding late -- now feels like a distant memory.

Since then, Sudan have demolished Nigeria 4-0 and gone toe-to-toe with the reigning champions, a trajectory that reflects a team settling into rhythm when it matters most.

Out-thinking champions Senegal

Appiah knew the scale of the task against Senegal, the defending champions with pedigree and depth.

His solution was pragmatism. "Senegal isn't a small country in terms of football. I knew we were in for a tough time. We had to sit back and hit on counters," he said.

The tactical switch in the second half nearly brought dividends, as Sudan carved out openings while frustrating Senegal's star forwards.

Appiah saw value in the spectacle beyond the scoreline. "Senegal played well, we gave them a good run. The match was a good watch for the fans."

Embracing Zanzibar's support

One of the enduring themes of this tournament has been the cultural bonds across East Africa.

Playing in Zanzibar, Appiah felt a sense of kinship. .

"The people of Zanzibar have been fantastic. We wouldn't like to let them down in terms of the quality of our football," he noted.

He even highlighted the shared linguistic and cultural ties. "The Zanzibar people have similarities with our Sudanese people. They speak Arabic, so there was a bond from the time we came into the city."

For Appiah, the support from the stands is an extension of the faith of Sudanese fans back home. "To our fans across the world, we will not let you down."

Algeria up next: a tougher test awaits

Sudan's reward for topping the group is a quarter-final showdown with Algeria, the 2022 CHAN finalists.

It is a formidable assignment, but Appiah is relishing the challenge. "Progress into the latter stages means more difficult games. The Senegal game is off our minds, and we're thinking about the next game against Algeria. It wouldn't be easy, but we are going to give them a tough game."

With confidence high, an unbeaten streak intact, and momentum building, Sudan head into the knockouts as one of the tournament's surprise packages.

From a hurried start to group winners, Appiah's men are proof that sometimes the late bloomers can be the most dangerous.