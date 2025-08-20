Somalia: China Unveils Special Visa to Draw Young Tech Talent

20 August 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

Beijing, -- China announced on Wednesday a new visa program aimed at attracting young scientists and innovators, part of Beijing's effort to strengthen its position in global technology leadership.

The initiative will grant easier entry for young researchers and entrepreneurs from abroad, giving them access to China's research facilities, innovation hubs, and professional training opportunities, state news agency Xinhua reported.

The program is expected to focus on high-priority sectors including artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and digital development. Analysts say the move underscores China's ambition to compete more aggressively with the United States and other advanced economies for global talent.

"Future competitiveness will be determined by who leads in technology," Xinhua said, noting Beijing's push to position itself as a global innovation hub.

