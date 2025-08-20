Malawi: New Presidential Debate Format - APM vs Chakwera Stand-Off to Test Strength, Stamina and Substance

On Wednesday, August 27, President Lazarus Chakwera of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and former President Peter Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will lock horns in a live televised debate at the Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe.

The debate, organized by Democracy Milestone (DI)--a continental consortium of media, civil society and human rights advocates--will not just be a test of ideas. It will be a grueling 90-minute standing duel behind lecterns, complete with two short breaks.

And therein lies the twist: for the first time in Malawi's political history, the format makes standing the entirety of the debate mandatory, a rule that has already sparked heated discussion across the nation.

"We wanted a format that is uncompromising, one that allows Malawians to see their leaders not just talk, but endure. Leadership is about stamina, focus and strength under pressure," said Wilfried Obangome, a Gabonese journalist and DI trustee.

The choice of moderator has added more spice. Kenyan-born CNN International correspondent Larry Madowo--renowned for his fearless style--has been tipped to preside over the session.

But the real drama lies in the subtext: can Peter Mutharika stand for 90 minutes without faltering?

For weeks, whispers have circulated about Mutharika's alleged declining health, with critics suggesting he can no longer endure prolonged physical strain. His camp, however, is fighting back.

"APM is fit as a fiddle," insisted his spokesperson Shadrick Namalomba. "He is more than capable of standing and articulating his vision for Malawi for the entire debate. People will see the truth for themselves."

On the other side, MCP insiders say President Chakwera is relishing the format. "Chakwera has been waiting for this. He thrives on stamina, discipline and clarity. Standing for 90 minutes is not a problem. This is the moment to contrast his vibrant leadership with the sluggish past," said a senior MCP executive.

The symbolism is hard to miss. For many Malawians, standing upright on that stage is not just a physical act--it represents readiness to shoulder the burdens of leadership, to withstand scrutiny, and to face the people without crutches.

As the countdown begins, all eyes are on the stage. Malawians will not just be watching for the answers--but for the posture, endurance and resilience of the two men who want to lead them.

On August 27, it won't just be a battle of words. It will be a battle of standing tall.