Malawi: MEC Bans Roving Monitors in September 16 By-Elections - - Parties Warned to Comply

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has drawn a hard line ahead of the September 16 by-elections, warning political parties and independent candidates that roving monitors will not be allowed under any circumstances.

In a strongly worded statement, MEC's Director of Media and Public Relations, Sangwani Mwafulirwa, said the ban is aimed at tightening accountability and preventing confusion during the electoral process.

"The Commission will NOT accredit any roving monitor for a political party or independent candidate. Therefore, all party leaders who want to monitor the polling process must have their names submitted as official representatives, as guided," Mwafulirwa stressed.

He further warned that parties and candidates risk being locked out of monitoring if they fail to comply with the directive. All names of accredited monitors must be submitted to District Election Offices by 31st August 2025 without fail.

MEC has emphasized that monitors will only be stationed at three levels: polling stations, constituency tally centres, and district tally centres. Details for national tally centre monitors will be communicated at a later stage.

The electoral body has also released a complete list of polling stations and circulated contact details of District Election Offices for parties and candidates to seek clarifications.

With the September polls fast approaching, MEC has cautioned that failure to follow the set rules will leave parties with no accredited monitors--a risk that could cost them vital oversight in the tightly contested elections.