Nigeria/Congo-Kinshasa: Alex Young Oyowah - Turning Nigeria's Exit Into His Own Arrival

When Nigeria lined up for their final Group D clash at the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024, many considered it a dead rubber.

Eliminated before the last whistle, the Super Eagles were only playing for pride.

But for 20-year-old midfielder Alex Young Oyowah, it was a beginning -- and he turned what should have been a subdued farewell into a story of personal arrival.

A Double First: Debut and Man of the Match

On his very first start for Nigeria, Oyowah delivered a performance that earned him the TotalEnergies Man of the Match award in the 2-0 victory over Congo.

It was not just recognition of his ability but validation of his coach Eric Chelle's bold decision to include him in the squad amid criticism.

"I feel very proud to have been named Man of the Match in our match against Congo," Oyowah said afterwards.

"This is like two opportunities, one for me and one for Nigeria. This is my first match and our last in the group, and we were able to win."

Trust, Instructions and Total Commitment

The midfielder made it clear that his performance was not born out of individual flair alone but from discipline and faith in his coach's plan.

"The coach told us to do what we could in the last match against Congo, especially since we had been eliminated. It was necessary for us to win," Oyowah explained.

That commitment not only paid off in the result but showcased his ability to follow tactical direction under pressure -- a vital trait for any player seeking to establish themselves at the highest level.

Fighting Spirit Despite Elimination

Despite Nigeria's early exit from the competition, Oyowah and his teammates showed a refusal to bow out meekly. Their motivation was simple: pride.

"We did not want to lose the match despite the elimination," he said.

"I think the Nigerians feel proud after our victory over Congo. We had nothing to lose. We did not want to lower our heads in this match.

"The most important thing is that we got the three points in our last match and achieved our first victory in this tournament."

His words reflect a mentality that transcends scoreboards -- a desire to uphold the honour of the green and white jersey, regardless of the stage.

Rising Personality in Nigerian Football

Oyowah's display underlines his ability to seize opportunity and reveal his character in decisive moments.

To earn a TotalEnergies Man of the Match award on debut, in a continental competition as demanding as the TotalEnergies CHAN, signals that Nigeria may have unearthed a midfielder with the resilience and temperament for bigger challenges ahead.

With his achievement, he not only walked away with a trophy in hand but also etched his name among the promising figures in Nigerian football.

In fact, his recognition puts him alongside the select few who stood out in the group phase.

Looking Beyond CHAN

Nigeria's campaign may be over, but Oyowah's journey is only just beginning.

The 20-year-old's emergence offers hope that his story will not end with one headline performance.

Instead, it could be the start of a career that lifts him into future Super Eagles teams and inspires others to see opportunity even when circumstances appear to limit it.