Angola: Benguela Governor Highlights Importance of Sport in Communities

Benguela — Benguela provincial governor Manuel Nunes Júnior, on Sunday in the municipality of Dombe Grande highlighted the role of community sports as a tool for inclusion and social cohesion.

The governor was speaking after the final soccer match of the 1st Old School Super Cup of the Benguela province, where the Camioneiros do Lobito team beat União do Dombe Grande 2-1.

Manuel Nunes Júnior stated that the local government will work with community sports practitioners aiming to contribute to their development.

"It was an excellent match, both technically, tactically, and organizationally. They are old school players, but they showed remarkable physical freshness," emphasized the governor, adding that he watched a football match of high technical, tactical and organizational level.

He considered that the public's excitement expressed a clear demonstration of the strength of community sport.

"The large number of people present here demonstrates the importance of these initiatives. He announced that the government will continue supporting these types of projects, as they are essential for revitalizing and promoting sports within communities," he said.

The governor reported that he spoke with the provincial sports director, and they both planned to carry out works for each municipality to have a soccer field. He assured that he will undertake the necessary actions to make the initiative viable.

"We will continue working with these people so that they can have access to basic equipment and contribute to the development of sports throughout the province," he concluded.

JM/CRB/MRA/jmc