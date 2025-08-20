Algeria: President Tebboune's Message On National Mujaheed Day

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Tuesday delivered a message on the eve of the celebration of the National Mujaheed Day, marking the double anniversary of the North Constantine Offensive and the Soummam Congress (20 August 1955-1956), translated by APS as follows:

"In the Name of Allah, the Merciful, the Compassionate

Peace and blessings be upon His Messenger,

Dear citizens,

The celebration of the National Mujaheed Day is an opportunity to remember the 70th anniversary of the North Constantine Offensive and the Soummam Congress, a significant stage in the struggle in which the Liberation Army distinguished itself through its bravery, revealing the ability of the valiant mujahideen to inflict heavy and painful losses on the colonial army as well as their unyielding determination to destroy its powerful armed forces, imposing on the enemy the place and time of the military confrontation, which had the effect of spreading the echo of the Revolution of 1 November 1954, whose bloody episodes became known throughout the world and whose military victories on the ground and political achievements in international platforms and fora resounded around the globe.

On this National Mujaheed Day, the Algerian people also commemorate the 69th anniversary of the Soummam Congress, held on 20 August 1956. A stage in the struggle during which the leaders of the Revolution decided to meet at Ifri-Ouzellaguen to provide the Revolution with the coordination mechanisms and organisational structures and frameworks enabling it to achieve its objectives as defined in the Declaration of November 1st. Objectives that the valiant Algerian people made their own, by fully embracing them.

The commemoration of the double anniversary is an occasion for us to remember the sacrifices and terrible trials and suffering endured by the people with courage and resilience, in the merciless and relentless war they fought with unshakeable faith in victory, justice and freedom.

It is also an opportunity for us to renew our oath to the martyrs and mujahideen and reiterate our loyalty to the eternal message of November, in an Algeria built by patriots committed to preserving the legacy, a majestic and strong Algeria, concerned with the independence of its decisions and its sovereignty, and which is moving towards sustainable development goals that make it a thriving country bringing well-being and prosperity.

On this memorable day, it is with pride that I pay tribute to the sacrifices of our valiant martyrs and that I join you in remembering them, while extending my greetings to my brother and sister mujahideen, may God grant them long life.

Long live Algeria

Glory and eternity to our valiant martyrs."