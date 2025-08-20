Tanzania Bolsters Disaster Preparedness With Strategic Measures

Addis Ababa — Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Tuesday announced five major initiatives aimed at enhancing the country's capacity to respond to natural and human-made disasters, underscoring the government's commitment to protecting lives and property.

Speaking at an event marking World Humanitarian Day in the national capital of Dodoma, Majaliwa said the actions are part of ongoing efforts by the government to strengthen disaster management nationwide.

The measures include the allocation of funds to rebuild damaged infrastructure and homes, the distribution of emergency relief supplies, the establishment of a national situation room, and efforts to professionalize humanitarian response.

According to Majaliwa, the government has already distributed seeds, food, and other aid to victims of flooding in Rufiji, Kibiti and Morogoro regions, as well as to survivors of a recent building collapse in the Kariakoo area in Dar es Salaam.

To enhance emergency response, a situation room has been established to monitor crises in real time and coordinate swift interventions, he said, adding that communication systems and emergency operation centers have also been reinforced.

Majaliwa paid tribute to humanitarian aid workers, praising their courage and compassion, according to Xinhua.

He also urged greater collaboration among stakeholders to ensure efficient disaster response.