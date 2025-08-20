Ghana: Hearts Defeat Heart of Lions to Clinch Gbese Mantse Homowo Cup

Two first-half goals within four minutes were all Accra Hearts of Oak needed to secure victory over Heart of Lions in the 2025 Gbese Mantse Homowo Peace Cup, played at the Accra Sports Stadium last Sunday.

Goals from Frank Duku in the 36th minute and Hamza Issah four minutes later capped an evening of fine soccer displays from both sides.

The match formed part of the activities lined up to commemorate this year's Homowo celebration in the Ga Mashie area.

Having lost the last edition 8-7 on penalties after a 1-1 stalemate in regulation time at the same venue, Lions came into the game with revenge boldly written all over their play as they took the game to the Phobians.

New import Duku was in the right place to tap home a pass from defender Ali Mohammed, which beat goalkeeper Jayson Nettey for the opener.

Issah made it two after receiving a long pass from George Paaku, racing past the Lions' backline before lifting it past the onrushing goalkeeper, Nettey.

Back from the break, the Phobians created more scoring opportunities, but the trio of Issah, Paaku, and Amankwaa Baafi, failed to live up to expectations.

Head coach of Hearts, Mas- Ud D Dramani, after the game expressed delight at the display of his team, noting that it is a team in transition and needs patience to get to its destination.

"It's good to win, and it's good to stay very competitive. We will keep a consistent approach to our games and then try to stay very sustainable," he revealed.

"There is a clear standard, which is working harder in order to reach the desired levels, and I expect more from my boys and even myself in achieving just that," he added.

The two sides will face each other again tomorrow evening in the Ghana League Club's Association (GHALCA) Top 4 competition before Hearts face Bibiani Gold Stars on Friday and then Asante Kotoko on Sunday.

Hearts of Oak will also take on city rivals, Accra Great Olympics, in the Democracy Cup on August 29.