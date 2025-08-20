Africa: Kenya Edge Pass Zambia to Seal Top Spot At CHAN 2024

Kenya confirmed their dominance in Group A of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) PAMOJA 2024 after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Zambia at a packed Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Sunday.

Ryan Ogam's decisive strike midway through the second half ensured the Harambee Stars finished unbeaten at the summit of the group, while Zambia exited the competition without a single point.

With Morocco beating DR Congo 3-1 in the simultaneous fixture, both Kenya and Morocco progressed to the quarter-finals, leaving the Leopards stranded in third place.

Kenya will stay in Nairobi to play Madagascar in the quarter-final on Friday while Morocco travel to face Tanzania in the other last eight match.

The match was finely balanced until the 75th minute, when substitute Boniface Muchiri found space on the right and delivered a clever ball into the area.

Ogam controlled well before calmly slotting past Charles Kalumba in the Zambian goal to send the 27,000-strong Nairobi crowd into raptures.

The goal was a reward for Kenya's persistence after dominating possession and creating several openings that were either blocked or denied by Kalumba, who had an outstanding evening despite his side's defeat.-