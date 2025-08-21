Uganda: Kampala Central MP Muhammad Nsereko Joins 2026 Presidential Race

Kampala Central Member of Parliament Muhammad Nsereko has officially joined the 2026 presidential race after picking nomination forms from the Electoral Commission.

Nsereko, who also serves as President of the Ecological Party of Uganda, said his decision is driven by the need to provide Ugandans with "a new brand of leadership that prioritizes sustainability, fairness, and the wellbeing of every citizen."

A lawyer by profession, Nsereko has represented Kampala Central since 2011 and earned a reputation as a bold legislator, often taking independent positions that challenge Uganda's mainstream political establishment.

In 2020, he launched the Ecological Party of Uganda, a platform he says is committed to environmental protection, social justice, and tackling youth unemployment through innovative policies.

"The time has come for Ugandans to embrace leadership that looks beyond politics of survival and focuses on creating a future where every citizen thrives. Our campaign will champion ecological justice, inclusivity, and accountability," Nsereko told journalists after picking the forms.

The Electoral Commission is expected to receive presidential nominations later this year, paving the way for a highly competitive election season.

If successfully nominated, Nsereko will be the first presidential candidate to run under the Ecological Party of Uganda, further diversifying Uganda's political field ahead of the 2026 polls.