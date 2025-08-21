Zimbabwe: Our Welfare Has Worsened - Hwende Bemoans Poor Conditions for MPs

21 August 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

FOR the umpteenth time, Members of Parliament have bemoaned their poor conditions, demanding that the government address their grievances.

Speaking in the National Assembly recently, opposition MP Chalton Hwende said the welfare of the legislators is worsening.

"A month ago, during a workshop in Bulawayo, you promised us that you were going to come to Parliament and address on the issue of the welfare of Members of Parliament.

"I noticed that you were not around but since that time, nothing has improved. In fact, it is becoming worse and worse. I just want to remind you of that commitment that you did in Bulawayo," said Hwende.

The disgruntlement expressed by Hwende is the latest in a series of concerns raised by MPs over their poor welfare, which is marked by the late disbursement of salaries.

This, according to MPs, has been hindering them from discharging their parliamentary duties in their respective constituencies.

MPs are entitled to allowances, vehicles and Community Development Funds (CDF), which are used on different projects in constituencies.

In response, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Jacob Mudenda, said the government was in the process of disbursing funds for the welfare of the legislators.

"We have had a meeting with the Hon. Minister of Finance, and the matter is being handled. What is outstanding at the moment, what was paid for and other urgent matters where members were behind, including coupons, is ZWL1.5 million and what we, as Parliament, had indicated to bring all the requirements up to date, we needed ZWL5 million.

"I was assured that the balance of ZWL3.5 million should be paid before the end of this month. The Hon. Deputy Minister is here. That is what we have arranged," said Mudenda.

