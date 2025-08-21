Zimbabwe: 'Not in My Village' Drive Gains Ground in Chipinge's Fight Against HIV and Child Marriages

The "Not in My Village" campaign led by the National AIDS Council (NAC) is winning hearts in Chipinge District as it tackles HIV stigma, teenage pregnancies and child marriages by harnessing the influence of traditional leaders.

The initiative, launched to build healthier and more inclusive communities is drawing on cultural sensitivity and the authority of chiefs to shift attitudes in rural areas.

At a community awareness meeting held at Chief Garahwa's homestead on Tuesday, government officials urged the protection of children's rights and better opportunities for young mothers.

"Even when a girl becomes pregnant, she must be re-admitted into school," said Aaron Sithole of the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education highlighting the importance of ensuring girls do not lose out on education.

Munyaradzi Machacharadza from the Ministry of Health and Child Care warned of the dangers faced by child mothers noting: "There has been high child mortality among girls who are minors during childbirth because their bodies are still developing."

The campaign has quickly gained traction across Chipinge where all eight traditional leaders Chiefs Mahenye, Mupungu, Garahwa, Musikavanhu, Mutema, Mapungwana, Gwenzi and Ngungunyana have pledged their support.

Chiefs are mobilising communities to confront harmful practices fuelling HIV infections, teen pregnancies and early marriages.

Civil society groups have also joined in, Cynthia Gwenzi, Gender Wellness and Advocacy Officer for the Platform for Youth and Community Development (PYCD) praised the campaign's collaborative approach.

"Issues of child marriages and teen pregnancies are pressing due to harmful gender norms needing redress, and this campaign brings together parents, youth, and community leaders," she said.

PYCD has added mental health and counselling support to the programme aiming to create safe spaces for girls and young women.

"At PYCD, we are committed to ensuring that girls thrive without the threat of early marriage or unwanted pregnancy," Gwenzi added.

By blending health education, cultural leadership and grassroots mobilisation, the "Not in My Village" campaign is setting the stage for change. Advocates hope it will ensure that no girl in Chipinge is married too young and that every child is given the chance to pursue education and success.