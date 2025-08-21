Zimbabwe: Hwende Cries Foul Over Empty Promises As Welfare Cash Delays

Kuwadzana East legislator Chalton Hwende has raised alarm over worsening conditions affecting lawmakers accusing government of dragging its feet on commitments to address their outstanding allowances and benefits.

Rising on a point of privilege, Hwende reminded the Speaker of Parliament of a pledge made during a workshop in Bulawayo last month where MPs were promised improvements to their welfare.

"I noticed that you were not around but since that time, nothing has improved. In fact, it is becoming worse and worse," Hon. Hwende said.

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda responded saying discussions had already been held with the Ministry of Finance and that outstanding dues were being processed.

"We have had a meeting with the Hon. Minister of Finance and the matter is being handled. What is outstanding at the moment... is ZWL1.5 million, and to bring everything up to date we needed ZWL5 million. I was assured that the balance of ZWL3.5 million should be paid before the end of this month," the Speaker said.

However, Deputy Finance Minister David Mnangagwa admitted that a joint committee co-chaired by himself and the Clerk of Parliament to oversee MPs' welfare had not been meeting as expected.

"There was a committee that was set up... We are yet to meet. Some of these administrative issues will best be served if we are to meet consistently and constantly," Mnangagwa told the House.

His remarks sparked protests with Hwende insisting the Bulawayo resolution to establish a functional committee had not been implemented.

"The problem which we have is that most of our leaders are going outside for per diems and we have a very serious issue," he added.

The Speaker intervened, clarifying that some meetings had in fact taken place including sessions chaired by the Government Chief Whip and himself where commitments were made to clear arrears.

He urged MPs to resolve their concerns internally. "Meet with your Chief Whips and discuss some of these things. If you do not come to some agreement, let us know. Let us not discuss these matters in the House. These are administrative matters."

Before adjourning the debate, the Speaker pressed the Deputy Minister to ensure the promised ZWL3.5 million balance is released this week.