Zimbabwe: Detours Ahead! Traffic Rerouted As Mabvuku Upgrade Begins

20 August 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Elishamai a Ziumbwa

Construction on the long-awaited Mabvuku Interchange is set to begin in September in what government officials say will mark another milestone in the country's infrastructure modernisation drive.

Preliminary work is already under way including bush clearing and the creation of temporary detour roads.

The project, Government say is expected to ease chronic congestion in the busy Mabvuku corridor.

In a statement, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development confirmed that traffic diversions will come into effect from Tuesday, 9 September 2025 with vehicles rerouted through designated detour routes.

"The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development wishes to inform the motoring public and all road users that traffic will be diverted to detour routes for the purposes of the construction of the Mabvuku Interchange construction project," the ministry said.

Officials pledged that clear signage would be installed to guide drivers safely.

"This diversion is essential to ensure the safety of motorists and construction workers during the project," the ministry added.

The Mabvuku development comes just months after President Emmerson Mnangagwa commissioned the Trabablas Interchange a project that has significantly reduced congestion on Simon Mazorodze, High Glen and Chitungwiza roads.

That earlier project involved the construction of 15 bridge structures some rising as high as 18 metres and has been hailed as a landmark achievement for local engineering.

