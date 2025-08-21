Zimbabwe: Property Developer Ken Sharpe Blasts 'Unrealistic' City Fees

20 August 2025
263Chat (Harare)

WestProp chief executive Ken Sharpe has criticised Harare City Council over what he described as exorbitant fees and poor service delivery urging government intervention to support Zimbabwe's real estate sector.

Speaking on the sidelines of an analyst briefing for the newly launched Radisson Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) in Harare, Sharpe said developers were being forced to shoulder the cost of infrastructure that should be provided by the city.

"These city fathers, they are disappointing us, they're not giving us the services we need, they're not giving us the service delivery that we expect and they are charging us a lot of money," Sharpe said

Citing the Pomona City development, he said WestProp had been compelled to build its own sewer processing facilities, water storage infrastructure with a six-million-litre capacity and other amenities - despite continuing to pay city rates.

"Imagine just to submit a plan through building like this, hundreds of thousands of dollars. How can you pay a hundred thousand dollars for submitting a plan? It's unrealistic, it's unreasonable," he added.

Sharpe called for a cap on building application fees, suggesting US$500 for residential projects and US$10,000 for commercial developments.

"Government must intervene and fix the fee," he said.

The WestProp CEO argued that excessive costs and lack of municipal support were stunting the growth of Zimbabwe's property market.

He noted that real estate contributes just 1.8% to the country's gross domestic product (GDP), compared with 12-15% across much of Africa and around 20% globally.

"We want to grow the sector. It's one of the backbones of any economy. National government please support us, local government please support us, we need your support. And lastly people, we need your support - without you we are nothing, we are the company of the future," Sharpe said.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.