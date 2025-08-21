Zimbabwe: Govt Moves to Plug Health Funding Gap After U.S. Withdrawal

20 August 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Takudzwa Tondoya

The Government is accelerating plans to develop sustainable domestic health financing models after the United States government pulled its support earlier this year.

Health Ministry Permanent Secretary Dr. Aspect Maunganidze said the withdrawal though anticipated came sooner than expected.

"We always knew the day would come when we would have to rely on our own resources. Over the past few months, there have been adjustments and waivers to cushion the abrupt loss," he told delegates at the Health Sector Technical Working Group Meeting.

The government is now turning to new funding streams.

The Treasury, he said, has already introduced tax measures to boost revenue for essential services with part of it earmarked for healthcare.

Zimbabwe already runs two unique financing models, the health levy on mobile airtime and the AIDS levy which Maunganidze credited with helping the country achieve major progress in tackling HIV and AIDS.

He said community involvement and national health insurance will be central to closing the funding gap and ensuring disadvantaged groups continue to access care.

"There are interventions we are putting in place to cover the shortfall created by the US government withdrawal, and to prepare for any future decline in donor funding," Maunganidze said.

He added that global aid is shrinking forcing Zimbabwe to strengthen local resource mobilisation and forge new partnerships.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.