Somalia: U.S. Forces Conduct Strike Supporting Somali National Army, Targeting Al Shabaab

Stuttgart, Germany — U.S. Africa Command conducted an airstrike against al Shabaab southwest of Bariire in central Somalia on August 17.

The airstrike was in support of operations led by partner forces against terrorists in the area.

AFRICOM, alongside the Federal Government of Somalia and Somali Armed Forces, continues to take action to degrade al Shabaab's ability to plan and conduct attacks that threaten the U.S. Homeland, our forces, and our citizens abroad.

Specific details about units and assets will not be released to ensure continued operations security.