Tanzania: SGR Offers 2,460 New Jobs in Its Dar-Makutupora Route

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA Railways Corporation (TRC) plans to offer 2,460 jobs in various phases of implementing the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project on two sections stretching from Dar es Salaam to Makutopora.

This was revealed during a two-day visit by the TRC Board of Directors that began on August 19, 2025, aimed at inspecting the progress of the SGR and MGR projects between Kigoma - Tabora and Tabora - Mwanza.

In the financial year 2024/25, more than 500 employees have already been hired, and for the current financial year 2025/26, the project expects to recruit an additional 272 workers. TRC intends to continue recruiting until reaching a total of 2,460 employees.

Furthermore, while the formal recruitment process continues, a total of 115,000 jobs have already been created by the project contractors for Tanzanians. These jobs include positions for youth with education levels from primary seven and other various qualifications across different fields.

Analysis of these 115,000 jobs shows that 35,000 are direct employment opportunities, while over 80,000 are indirect jobs. The indirect jobs include various groups such as food vendors, motorcycle taxi (bodaboda) riders, bajaji (auto-rickshaw) operators, and service providers in various communication companies such as vendors of local snacks (mocha) and telephone line operators.

The provision of these jobs aligns with government directives aimed at ensuring that all government-funded projects benefit local communities around the project areas, especially those with relevant skills and educational qualifications