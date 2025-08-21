South Africa: Gqeberha Protesters Block Busy Road, Demanding Better Land

Residents of Nomakanjani informal settlement say they were promised they'd be moved

About 300 protesters from Nomakanjani informal settlement in Motherwell in Gqeberha blocked the busy R335 Addo Road early on Wednesday.

They say their shacks are waterlogged when it rains and they want to be allocated land elsewhere.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said a truck had been burned. He said the road had been opened by 8:15am.

As the protest continued, the protesters blew whistles and sang songs such as "Noma besidubula, siyaya" (Even if they shoot us, we will not retreat) and "Amabhulw' amnyama, andenziwari" (Black boers make us worried).

Protesters then marched to Ikamvelihle Police Station demanding that Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe address them. Instead, Ward 53 councillor Zwelandile Tsotso (ANC) addressed them, saying the mayor was held up in a meeting.

He said the mayor had promised to come.

A protester in the crowd shouted that they had voted for the mayor but she was too busy to address them: "But if they mayor is busy it's fine, we will see you in 2026."

Another shouted: "Even if we are birds, we are not scared to be shot at. This will be another Marikana massacre. We are used to being shot at."

When they dispersed, protesters said they would return.

Some said the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality had promised to move families to vacant sites in neighbouring ward 54 on 18 August.

Resident Thembisa Lamani said officials from the municipality's human settlements directorate had failed to keep their promise. "When it rains, our shacks leak and roads flood. We are overwhelmed with the stinking smell of dirty water, while frogs and mosquitoes are all over the area. Due to the unbearable situation, several families decided to leave the area for good. This is very sad," she said.

Asked by GroundUp about the promise to move the families, municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya did not respond.

In a statement earlier in the day, he said: "Residents are advised to avoid Addo Road as it is currently blocked due to protest action. The protest relates to human settlements grievances, and a municipal delegation will be engaging with the community to address the concerns."