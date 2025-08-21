Namibia: Candidate Promises to Develop Lüderitz Without a Budget

RAINHOLD Nuuyoma, the National (NEFC) Empowerment Fighting Corruption party's candidate for Lüderitz, promises to tackle housing shortages and community needs without a budget.

Speaking to The Namibian on Monday, Nuuyoma said he would work, not for personal gain, but for the betterment of the people.

According to Nuuyoma, many leaders only care for people "when they are on the ground, but once they get to the office they forget about the people".

He vowed to develop Area 7 as an example of what can be done with limited resources.

"It is easy to develop Area 7 on a small budget. I am committed to constructing better housing in Area 7 to ensure all residents have access to quality living conditions," he said.

Nuuyoma's vision for Lüderitz includes using resources efficiently to enable residents to afford single houses, which they can pay off over a few years, as well as affordable quarter rooms with access to water and electricity.

He stressed the need for housing at Lüderitz, particularly for factory workers and those working at sea.

Nuuyoma accused the current town council of failing to deliver and of neglecting the financial management of the council and the community.

"They are not focusing on the finances for the town council and the people," he said.

"I can develop Lüderitz without a budget," he added.

Nuuyoma also criticised those who prioritise personal wealth over community service.

"There are people driving nice cars because their focus is not on the people. I'm here to open people's eyes. When voting is done, I'm here to work for the people, not the party."

The party's president, Kennedy llonga, says: "The NEFC party is for poor people who stay in shacks, and the people who struggle to get an education."

Ilonga says Nuuyoma "must work on projects to minimise shacks, and rather build stone houses".

"Build houses for poor people, so they do not pay too much".

"I am in support of the candidate," Ilonga says.

Political analyst Ndumba Kamwanyah says he welcomes the establishment of a new party, but is sceptical about its capacity to deliver on promises.

"The problem is that within the Namibian political context, people just want to form their parties and associations for their own interests.

"It has become an employment opportunity for many," he says.

Kamwanyah says a party must have a clear strategy on how to deliver on promises.

Resident Otto Mwiiyale says: "We are not familiar with Nuuyoma, but we hope he can deliver on his promises, which seems unlikely."